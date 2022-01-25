Submit a Tip
Deputies seize meth, heroin, marijuana in Darlington robbery investigation

Adam Hendrix
Adam Hendrix(DARLINGTON COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing possessions and trafficking charges following a robbery investigation in Darlington County, deputies said.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Ousleydale Road on Jan. 19.

Deputies were conducting an investigation in reference to a burglary and stolen firearms when they discovered a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and pills.

Adam Hendrix was charged with trafficking heroin, PWID methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, burglary 1st degree, and a bench warrant for failure to appear in general sessions court.

