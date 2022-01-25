DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing possessions and trafficking charges following a robbery investigation in Darlington County, deputies said.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Ousleydale Road on Jan. 19.

Deputies were conducting an investigation in reference to a burglary and stolen firearms when they discovered a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and pills.

Deputies seize meth, heroin, marijuana in Darlington robbery investigation (DARLINGTON COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)

Adam Hendrix was charged with trafficking heroin, PWID methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, burglary 1st degree, and a bench warrant for failure to appear in general sessions court.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.