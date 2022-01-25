Crash blocks Conway area roadway, 2 sent to hospital

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-vehicle crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called shortly after 9 a.m. to reports of an accident near Highway 905 and Highway 22. The roadway is currently blocked as crews work the scene.

Officials said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. There is no word on their conditions.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of the accident to prevent delays.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

