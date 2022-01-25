Submit a Tip
Coroner: 31-year-old N.C. man shot, killed at Dillon County nightclub

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a Dillon County nightclub early Sunday morning.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the shooting happened at Club Reflexxions on Highway 301 North.

He identified the victim as 31-year-old Phillip Campbell of Red Springs.

Grimsley said that Campbell was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled later in the week.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

No word if any arrests have been made.

