California couple gets engaged after meeting at evacuation center

By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - A California couple turned tragedy into love.

They were brought together by the Caldor fire and now plan to spend the rest of their lives together.

“It was horrifying. We saw the smoke and the flames,” Holly Schlumpf said.

Schlumpf and Tim Warren were forced to leave their home and create a temporary one at the Cameron Park Evacuation Center.

“At first, it was really hard,” she said.

It was not all bad, though.

“My life got better when I met her,” Warren said.

Three days into the evacuation, he introduced himself to Schlumpf.

“He invited me to coffee. We took walks. We danced,” she said.

Their love story blossomed.

Before the Caldor fire, they only lived about half a mile from each other, but it took the tragedy to bring them together.

Just a few short months later, Warren made it official and proposed.

“He got down on his knee. I was just overwhelmed with all the love and positive vibes,” Schlumpf said.

Warren says it is like they “were meant for each other.”

The Caldor fire burned more than 200,000 acres in California last year. Authorities arrested a father and son accused of starting it in December.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

