Axe-throwing business gets the green light to open in Myrtle Beach

Learn how to throw an axe and shoot a bow at Gotham Archery
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach will have its first axe-throwing business after the city council approved the second and final reading Tuesday.

Dan Shaffer, the co-owner of Keystone Creative Escape Gates, and his business partner David Wilhelm are expected to open the “Challenge Axeccepted” business in Myrtle Beach. A location has not been finalized but they are hoping to be near the downtown area, along Kings Highway.

During the city council meeting, there was a lengthy discussion focused on safety concerns surrounding the activity and some of the conditions regarding how much square footage must be designated to axe throwing.

The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission recommended that no less than 50% of the gross square footage be designated to axe-throwing. But council members ended up removing the 50% condition.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

