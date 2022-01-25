Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant

Submit a Tip
Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.

Police said Grayson Fleming-Gray was shot just after 2:30 p.m. Monday while riding in a vehicle.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, praising police for their quick work in making an arrest.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.

He was found in Decatur and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

