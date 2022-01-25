Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child

Alexandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
Alexandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez are charged in connection to the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.(Source: KRGV via CNN)
By KRGV Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (KRGV) - Three young men are in custody on accusations of beating a Texas man and leaving him to die. Police say the incident happened after the victim was accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

Police arrested 18-year-old Alexandro Trevino, 17-year-old Christian Trevino and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez in connection to the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.

Police say Quintanilla was beaten with brass knuckles and put into the back of a truck. His body was found Thursday in a McAllen field.

The beating allegedly happened after the Trevino brothers found out a minor claimed they were inappropriately touched by Quintanilla at an RV park. Police say the brothers were enraged and confronted Quintanilla, resulting in a physical fight and multiple assaults.

Quintanilla suffered severe head trauma, and authorities believe he may have been alive when the suspects dumped him in the field.

“This investigation was complex, having multiple scenes. I am proud of how our detectives were able to put the pieces together in such a short time,” said Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey in a statement.

The three suspects were arraigned Sunday. All are charged with aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity. Christian Trevino and Melendez are also charged with capital murder.

Police say Quintanilla had an arrest warrant in an unrelated case for continuous sexual assault of a child and assault family violence.

Copyright 2022 KRGV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yunique Weathers
N.C. woman charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 21-year-old in Longs area
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on...
Crews secure gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street
Change this caption before publishing
1 hurt, suspect in custody after shooting near Longs, police investigating

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Sheriff’s office searching for missing 13-year-old Florence girl last seen Saturday
.
VIDEO: Coroner: 31-year-old N.C. man shot, killed at Dillon County nightclub
.
Investigation underway following three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
.
A look inside the new HTC Aspire Hub co-working space in Myrtle Beach
Conway City Council has decided to accept proposals for projects at Whittemore Elementary School.
Whittemore Elementary School dodges wrecking ball, Conway leaders open to project proposals