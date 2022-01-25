Submit a Tip
3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence

The estimated street value of the cocaine seized is roughly $230,000.
From the left: Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell, Gene Autry Haley, III
From the left: Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell, Gene Autry Haley, III(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have been charged in connection to an interstate drug trafficking ring in Florence.

Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Unit pulled a vehicle heading south on I-95 over for a moving violation Monday. During a consent search of the vehicle, deputies found cocaine and a “large amount of U.S. currency.”

Deputies charged 23-year-old Aaron Joseph Mata, 26-year-old Taylor Lynn Bardwell, and 29-year-old Gene Autry Haley, III with trafficking in cocaine.

The three California residents were denied bond and are currently being held in at the Florence County Detention Center.

According to FCSO, the estimated street value of the cocaine seized is roughly $230,000.

Deputies estimate the street value of the cocaine seized is approximately $230,000.(Florence County Sheriff's Office)

