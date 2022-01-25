3 arrested for interstate drug trafficking in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have been charged in connection to an interstate drug trafficking ring in Florence.

Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Unit pulled a vehicle heading south on I-95 over for a moving violation Monday. During a consent search of the vehicle, deputies found cocaine and a “large amount of U.S. currency.”

Deputies charged 23-year-old Aaron Joseph Mata, 26-year-old Taylor Lynn Bardwell, and 29-year-old Gene Autry Haley, III with trafficking in cocaine.

The three California residents were denied bond and are currently being held in at the Florence County Detention Center.

According to FCSO, the estimated street value of the cocaine seized is roughly $230,000.

