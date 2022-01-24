Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office searching for missing 13-year-old Florence girl last seen Saturday

Brianna Gerald
Brianna Gerald(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say Brianna Gerald was last seen Saturday at her home on East National Cemetery Road.

She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long braided hair that may be in a bun.

She was also last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt with light-colored blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 498.

