Sheriff’s office searching for missing 13-year-old Florence girl last seen Saturday
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl.
Authorities say Brianna Gerald was last seen Saturday at her home on East National Cemetery Road.
She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has long braided hair that may be in a bun.
She was also last seen wearing a black and white plaid shirt with light-colored blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 498.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.