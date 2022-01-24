Pee Dee lotto player wins $20K in Mega Millions drawing

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs, but one Pee Dee lotto player came close to winning it all.

The lucky ticket for the Friday, Jan. 21, drawing was sold at Village Grocery on E. Tatum Avenue in the Marlboro County town of McColl, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Officials said the winner matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. The winner purchased a Megaplier for an additional $1, which doubled the prize money to $20,000.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Jan. 21, Mega Millions drawing were:

38 - 45 - 46 - 55 – 67 Megaball: 18

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,001.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing stands at $396 million.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

