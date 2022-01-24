Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Missions Impact Weekend at First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Faith Promise Mission Impacts Weekend is happening Friday, January 28th through Sunday, January 30th at First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach. Faith Promise pledge means that you are willing to make a pledge to Missions based on faith of what God can give you, an individual still gives to the budget, then over and beyond to Missions.

Friday, January 28th: 6:00pm dinner and exhibits of the missions organizations that we give to at FUMC - organizations include:

-Africa University, Jim Salley

-Cass Community Services, Rev. Faith Fowler (Detroit, MI)

-Epworth Children’s Home, Rev. Kathy Jjames, Nick Lee & Lisa Fusco

-Grand Strand Miracle League, Jennifer Averette

-Habitat for Humanity, Rachel Kennon

-Happy Wheels, (MUSC) Tracey Rankin

-Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach, Ashley Silvey

-New Directions, Kathy Jenkins

-Project Agape, Rev. Bill Haddock

-Racepath Community Center, Rev. William Gause

-Salkehatchie, Jennifer Donkle

-Zoe Empowers, Gaston Warner

Saturday, January 29th: Focused presentations by 4 organizations - Arrive at 9:30am and the presenters will talk for 25 minutes each from 10am-12pm

-Africa University

-Cass Community

-Project Agape

-Zoe Empowers

Sunday, January 30th: Faith promise giving pledge will take place & the CEO of Zoe Empowers, Gaston Warner, will speak at the traditional services (8:30 and 11:00) and Jim Salley of Africa University will speak at 11:00 contemporary.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Change this caption before publishing
1 hurt, suspect in custody after shooting near Longs, police investigating
Two bystanders put out a fire in Myrtle Beach before first responders arrived at the scene on...
Bystanders put out house fire in Myrtle Beach, officials say
A buidling was evacuated out of precaution after reported gas leak in Myrtle Beach early Sunday.
Building evacuated after reported gas leak in Myrtle Beach
Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr.
Suspect in custody after woman shot dead in Florence home

Latest News

gst
Here’s how you can help the American Red Cross right now
gst
American Red Cross- Part 2
gst
American Red Cross- Part 4
gst
American Red Cross- Part 3