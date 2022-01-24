Missions Impact Weekend at First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Faith Promise Mission Impacts Weekend is happening Friday, January 28th through Sunday, January 30th at First United Methodist Church in Myrtle Beach. Faith Promise pledge means that you are willing to make a pledge to Missions based on faith of what God can give you, an individual still gives to the budget, then over and beyond to Missions.

Friday, January 28th: 6:00pm dinner and exhibits of the missions organizations that we give to at FUMC - organizations include:

-Africa University, Jim Salley

-Cass Community Services, Rev. Faith Fowler (Detroit, MI)

-Epworth Children’s Home, Rev. Kathy Jjames, Nick Lee & Lisa Fusco

-Grand Strand Miracle League, Jennifer Averette

-Habitat for Humanity, Rachel Kennon

-Happy Wheels, (MUSC) Tracey Rankin

-Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach, Ashley Silvey

-New Directions, Kathy Jenkins

-Project Agape, Rev. Bill Haddock

-Racepath Community Center, Rev. William Gause

-Salkehatchie, Jennifer Donkle

-Zoe Empowers, Gaston Warner

Saturday, January 29th: Focused presentations by 4 organizations - Arrive at 9:30am and the presenters will talk for 25 minutes each from 10am-12pm

-Africa University

-Cass Community

-Project Agape

-Zoe Empowers

Sunday, January 30th: Faith promise giving pledge will take place & the CEO of Zoe Empowers, Gaston Warner, will speak at the traditional services (8:30 and 11:00) and Jim Salley of Africa University will speak at 11:00 contemporary.

