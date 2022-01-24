Two Horry County men plead guilty ahead of trial in 2018 shooting death of N.C. man

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Horry County men pleaded guilty on Monday before their murder trial even got underway.

The trial for 40-year-old Kevin Stanley of Little River and 41-year-old Robert Lee Walters of Loris was set to start on Monday but instead, the two pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death Brian Nunn, who was from Brunswick County, N.C.

Back in December 2018, Nunn was found shot five times inside a car on James Bellamy Circle in Little River.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Nunn used drugs and had sold a motorcycle for drugs to Walters. Investigators said that motorcycle was damaged and had a bank lien against it.

Authorities determined that Walters was angry about the transaction and was looking for Nunn when Stanley alerted Walters to Nunn’s whereabouts before he was shot and killed.

“The Solicitor’s Office was ready for trial against both defendants, but the case against Stanley was stronger however he chose to plead guilty without a recommendation from the state,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.

Both Walters and Stanley were sentenced to 15 years in prison. Stanley had faced up to 30 years in prison before he pleaded guilty.

