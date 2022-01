MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The need is greater than ever with the American Red Cross. From the blood crisis to a number of volunteer opportunities available, there are plenty of ways you can help.

Come along with us for everything you need to know about how to help in our area.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.