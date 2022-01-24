FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and a nice afternoon to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the day off on a chilly note with temperatures in the low-mid 30s this morning. However, as we go throughout your Monday, plenty of sunshine will provide warmer weather as southerly winds return for a brief window.

Despite a cold start, it's a nice afternoon. (WMBF)

Look for afternoon highs to be in the lower 50s today under mostly sunny skies. It’s still jacket weather but it’s a nice change of pace after a chilly weekend! If you want to have a day to get outside, today or Tuesday is the day.

Mostly cloudy skies, warm weather and an isolated rain chance. (WMBF)

The only problem about Tuesday? An approaching cold front will move through late Tuesday, bringing mostly cloudy skies to the region. Highs will still be warm with temperatures reaching the mid 50s for the afternoon with a 20% chance of a shower later in the day.

Rain chances arrive Tuesday, Friday and early Saturday for this week. (WMBF)

Behind the cold front, highs tumble back down into the low-mid 40s Wednesday-Friday with sunshine expected each day. Mornings will start in the upper 20s to lower 30s, with the 40s each afternoon.

A lot of hype and social media talk about this system next weekend. For now, just know rain is the name of the game until something changes. We will have more throughout the rest of the week. (WMBF)

Our next system looks to arrive Friday night and into Saturday morning. There’s been a lot of “hype or sharing” of the worst case scenario of this system for the end of the week and into the weekend. What you need to know for now? Rain looks likely to move in for a brief window as temperatures fall. This will keep the weekend cool with the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be able to fine tune the weekend details as more data comes in. For now, enjoy today and tomorrow.

