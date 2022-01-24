Dedication ceremony for new Myrtle Beach solid waste transfer station set for Tuesday

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A dedication ceremony for Myrtle Beach’s new solid waste transfer station will be held this week.

The Jake Abraham Transfer Station on the Mr. Joe White Avenue Extension was completed in December at a cost of $5 million. A dedication ceremony will be held at the site Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The new transfer station will allow solid waste and recycling to be transferred to larger trucks for easier transport to the Horry County Landfill and Materials Recycling Facility on S.C. 90.

Named after longtime solid waste collection operator Jake Abraham, the new facility replaces one that was built in the 1970s.

Known as “Mr. Jake,” Abraham worked for the city of Myrtle Beach from 1947 to 1986. He died in 2011 at the age of 91.

