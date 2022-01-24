Crews on scene of gas leak at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a gas leak Monday morning in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jon Evans said the incident is at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Seaboard Street.

Evans said the building has been evacuated. He added Dominion Energy has been notified to fix the leak.

The public is encouraged to avoid the area as crews work the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

