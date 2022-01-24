Carolina Panthers agree to terms with Ben McAdoo as new offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as their new offensive coordinator.

McAdoo, 44, has 15 years of experience in the NFL. He was the Giants’ head coach in 2016 and 2017, after being their offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015.

When McAdoo was the Giants’ head coach in 2016, they were 8-3 in one-score games, and were one of the least-penalized teams in the league.

Before his time with the Giants, he was the tight ends coach and later quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers. McAdoo spent the 2020 season as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback coach, and was a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

McAdoo interviewed for the Panthers quarterbacks coach job in both 2020 and 2021 but did not get it either time.

Carolina fired former offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the 2021 season.

