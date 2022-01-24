21-year-old woman dies after weekend shooting in Longs, suspect in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after a deadly weekend shooting in Longs.

Horry County police responded to reports of a shooting near Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

An officer found several people pointing out to a field when he arrived at the scene.

According to the report, the officer starting walking around the edge of the canal and into the field when he heard what sounded like a gunshot.

A woman armed with a gun was reportedly found in the field, and the officer shouted at her to drop the weapon.

The report stated that the woman appeared to clear the chamber before tossing the gun to the ground. She then immediately dropped to her knees and put her hands behind her back, police said.

The officer approached the victim, who appeared to be dead, according to the report.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 21-year-old De-Erica Fisher.

Willard said Fisher was shot several times and died at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the woman who was taken into custody or the charges she will face.

Horry County police said Monday the suspect’s name will be released once warrants are served.

