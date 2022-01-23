Stingrays’ Subban target of racist gesture in Saturday’s game

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WCSC) - Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban was the target of a racist gesture on Saturday night by one of the Jacksonville Icemen players.

At the start of overtime, Jacksonville’s Jordan Panetta can be seen on video making monkey gestures towards Subban, who is African-American, during an altercation.

More like @JPanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is. There fixed it 👍🏾 https://t.co/JtPqpN9wwE — Jordan Subban (@jordansubban) January 23, 2022

Video of the incident was tweeted out by Subban’s brother, former NHL star P.K. Subban.

They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys! Hey @jacobpanetta you shouldn’t be so quick delete your Twitter or your Instagram account you will probably be able to play again… that’s what history says but things pic.twitter.com/8zOJ9q47pk — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 23, 2022

The ECHL announced on Sunday morning that Panetta “has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing under the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association. The ECHL will have no further comment until the hearing is complete.”

The Stingrays released a statement on Sunday morning from team President Rob Concannon saying “The South Carolina Stingays are disgusted and appalled by last night’s incident involving Jordan Subban. Our organization stands in support of our friend and teammate, Jordan, as well as all other players who continue to deal with racism and discrimination. This behavior has to stop and is unacceptable.

The Rays and Icemen meet again on Sunday at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Statement from South Carolina Stingrays President Rob Concannon, regarding last night’s incident involving Jordan Subban.#HockeyIsForEveryone pic.twitter.com/SQOULichYM — SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) January 23, 2022

The Jacksonville Icemen released a statement on Sunday morning saying the team is “cooperating with the League review of the incident that occurred in last night’s game against South Carolina. As an organization, our fans, partners and sponsors know our core values and we intend to make comments and decisions after completion of league review.”

