Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Stingrays’ Subban target of racist gesture in Saturday’s game

South Carolina Stingrays hockey
South Carolina Stingrays hockey(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WCSC) - Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban was the target of a racist gesture on Saturday night by one of the Jacksonville Icemen players.

At the start of overtime, Jacksonville’s Jordan Panetta can be seen on video making monkey gestures towards Subban, who is African-American, during an altercation.

Video of the incident was tweeted out by Subban’s brother, former NHL star P.K. Subban.

The ECHL announced on Sunday morning that Panetta “has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing under the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association. The ECHL will have no further comment until the hearing is complete.”

The Stingrays released a statement on Sunday morning from team President Rob Concannon saying “The South Carolina Stingays are disgusted and appalled by last night’s incident involving Jordan Subban. Our organization stands in support of our friend and teammate, Jordan, as well as all other players who continue to deal with racism and discrimination. This behavior has to stop and is unacceptable.

The Rays and Icemen meet again on Sunday at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Jacksonville Icemen released a statement on Sunday morning saying the team is “cooperating with the League review of the incident that occurred in last night’s game against South Carolina. As an organization, our fans, partners and sponsors know our core values and we intend to make comments and decisions after completion of league review.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Morning travel is not advised. Let road crews do their thing and go from there.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ice, sleet and snow make for a rough Saturday commute
Icicles hang from a palm tree in the Grand Strand.
VIEWER PICS: Grand Strand ices over while snow hits Pee Dee
A Midland neighborhood spent this very cold afternoon without any power.
Power restored in Horry, Georgetown counties following winter storm
It’s not clear where this dog was found or how it was reported, but officers with the Horry...
Charges pending against owner after dog left abandoned in freezing rain in Horry County

Latest News

CCU guard Vince Cole.
Coastal men hang on for 76-72 win over Georgia Southern
SCHSL Basketball Logo
Jan, 20 SCBCA high school basketball state rankings
South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.
S.C. Football HOF announces Class of 2021 finalists
Josaiah Stewart.
CCU’s Josaiah Stewart named to 2021 FWAA Freshman All-America Team
CCU sophomore track and field athlete Melissa Jefferson
CCU junior, Carvers Bay grad Melissa Jefferson named Sun Belt track athlete of the week