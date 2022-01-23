Submit a Tip
SCDOT brings 300 tons of road salt to Horry County in preparation for black ice

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Folks living in Horry County woke up to an unusual sight Saturday morning - ice covering their cars and pretty much everything else.

By the afternoon, most of that ice had melted across the Grand Strand.

South Carolina Department of Transportation crews are preparing in case any of it decides to stick around and refreeze.

Before it had the chance to refreeze, some folks felt comfortable getting out of the house for a bit.

“We just come out to see if we had any snow on the ground, but it wasn’t nothing but ice,” said Brian Rhodes while in the middle of a grocery run at the Lowe’s Foods in Carolina Forest.

Rhodes was hoping he’d have some snow on the ground for more than just the pictures.

If it were snow instead of ice, he’d feel a little more comfortable getting out of the house for more than a quick grocery run.

“I don’t try to get out a whole lot, especially if it’s ice,” said Rhodes. “I wouldn’t worry as bad if it was snow instead of ice.”

SCDOT Communications Director Pete Poore says although the roads were relatively dry and safe Saturday afternoon, Sunday morning could be a different story.

“As it gets warmer, the water starts running across the highway, the roadbeds,” said Poore. “Then, the temperature drops at night and you’ve got black ice.”

In preparation for that, SCDOT brought 300 tons of road salt to its Horry County branch Saturday morning.

Most of that will head to the primary roads, bridges and overpasses.

Horry County Emergency Management Spokesperson Thomas Bell says the storm itself went so well, the county is optimistic the rest of the weekend will be a “breeze” - a cold one at that.

“Have not received any reports of roads being blocked,” said Bell. “There were no increased call volumes for our public safety partners. Overall, for a severe ice event, it turned out pretty well for the county.”

Bell says the county did not wind up having to bring in any outside debris crews, so you won’t see too many of those on the roads.

However, you will see SCDOT plows, and if you cross one, the department is reminding you NOT to “crowd the plow.”

Slow down, give it a wide pass, and let it do its thing, for everyone’s safety.

