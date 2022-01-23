Submit a Tip
Police investigate possible fatal shooting in Florence

(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a possible deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers were called to a residence on Rice Planters Lane at around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Brandt said officers located a deceased person inside the home.

No other details were immediately available.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

