Police investigate possible fatal shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a possible deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers were called to a residence on Rice Planters Lane at around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

Brandt said officers located a deceased person inside the home.

No other details were immediately available.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

