Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting

The investigation is still ongoing.
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman is dead and four people arrested after a shooting at Rock Hill, S.C. apartments late Saturday night.

According to Rock Hill Police, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Estates apartments at 2024 Celanese Road.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman lying in front of 2424 Celanese Road. She was unresponsive and had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Based on the investigation, detectives were able to make two arrests for murder.

Jaelon Devon Kelly, 21, and James Bernard Williams II, 19, both of Rock Hill, were charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, conspiracy to violate S.C. drug law, and possession of marijuana first.

Two juvenile females were also charged with conspiracy to violate S.C. drug law.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Morning travel is not advised. Let road crews do their thing and go from there.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ice, sleet and snow make for a rough Saturday commute
Icicles hang from a palm tree in the Grand Strand.
VIEWER PICS: Grand Strand ices over while snow hits Pee Dee
A Midland neighborhood spent this very cold afternoon without any power.
Power restored in Horry, Georgetown counties following winter storm
It’s not clear where this dog was found or how it was reported, but officers with the Horry...
Charges pending against owner after dog left abandoned in freezing rain in Horry County

Latest News

.
Jamie 4 p.m. Friday forecast on winter storm
Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast
SCDOT brings 300 tons of road salt to Horry County in preparation for black ice
SCDOT brings 300 tons of road salt to Horry County in preparation for black ice
.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm