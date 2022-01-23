Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman is dead and four people arrested after a shooting at Rock Hill, S.C. apartments late Saturday night.

According to Rock Hill Police, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Estates apartments at 2024 Celanese Road.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman lying in front of 2424 Celanese Road. She was unresponsive and had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Based on the investigation, detectives were able to make two arrests for murder.

Jaelon Devon Kelly, 21, and James Bernard Williams II, 19, both of Rock Hill, were charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, conspiracy to violate S.C. drug law, and possession of marijuana first.

Two juvenile females were also charged with conspiracy to violate S.C. drug law.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.