FIRST ALERT: Thaw continues, warmer weather arrives to start the week

More frost is likely Monday morning
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather makes a welcome, but brief, return this week.

We’ll kick off Monday morning back around 30°, likely leading to more areas of frost. The sunny skies continue and will allow for a nice rebound through the day. Temperatures Monday afternoon top out around 50°, climbing closer to 55° on Tuesday.

The next cold front will move through late on Tuesday. We may see a few more clouds arrive but rain chances are slim with this system. It will though bring an end to the brief warming trend.

Afternoon highs to round out the workweek will struggle to climb out of the middle 40s. Expect most spots to top out around 45° Thursday and Friday after dropping into the 20s overnight.

Bit of a rollercoaster ride for temperatures this week
