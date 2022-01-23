Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Bystanders put out house fire in Myrtle Beach, officials say

Two bystanders put out a fire in Myrtle Beach before first responders arrived at the scene on...
Two bystanders put out a fire in Myrtle Beach before first responders arrived at the scene on Sunday. No injures were reported.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A structure fire in Myrtle Beach was safely put out by two bystanders on Sunday, officials said.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Villena Drive at around 2:30 p.m. The blaze was put out prior to by “the exemplary work of two bystanders,” HCFR said.

The department thanked them for their help.

No injures were reported, and HCFR is working to ventilate the home.

The fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
Morning travel is not advised. Let road crews do their thing and go from there.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ice, sleet and snow make for a rough Saturday commute
Icicles hang from a palm tree in the Grand Strand.
VIEWER PICS: Grand Strand ices over while snow hits Pee Dee
A Midland neighborhood spent this very cold afternoon without any power.
Power restored in Horry, Georgetown counties following winter storm
It’s not clear where this dog was found or how it was reported, but officers with the Horry...
Charges pending against owner after dog left abandoned in freezing rain in Horry County

Latest News

.
Jamie 4 p.m. Friday forecast on winter storm
Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast
SCDOT brings 300 tons of road salt to Horry County in preparation for black ice
SCDOT brings 300 tons of road salt to Horry County in preparation for black ice
.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm