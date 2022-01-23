Building evacuated after reported gas leak in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A building was evacuated out of precaution after a reported gas leak in Myrtle Beach early Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the 9000 block of Shore Drive at around 9:40 a.m. Crews from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department were also at the scene.

No injures were reported.

HCFR said utility crews are also at the scene to mitigate the leak.

