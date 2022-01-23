Submit a Tip
Building evacuated after reported gas leak in Myrtle Beach

A buidling was evacuated out of precaution after reported gas leak in Myrtle Beach early Sunday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A building was evacuated out of precaution after a reported gas leak in Myrtle Beach early Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the 9000 block of Shore Drive at around 9:40 a.m. Crews from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department were also at the scene.

No injures were reported.

HCFR said utility crews are also at the scene to mitigate the leak.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

