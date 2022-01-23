11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 units were damaged in an early-morning fire at Ocean Lakes Campground on Sunday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of 6001 South Kings Highway in Surfside Beach at around 6:10 a.m.

In total, 11 units sustained damage, two were destroyed and another saw heavy damage. Eight other units also saw fire and heat exposure due to the blaze.

A person also had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, HCFR said.

Three residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire is under control and remains under investigation.

Around 70 first responders from HCFR, Surfside Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and the Horry County Police Department all assisted on scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.