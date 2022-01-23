Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 units were damaged in an early-morning fire at Ocean Lakes Campground on Sunday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of 6001 South Kings Highway in Surfside Beach at around 6:10 a.m.

In total, 11 units sustained damage, two were destroyed and another saw heavy damage. Eight other units also saw fire and heat exposure due to the blaze.

A person also had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, HCFR said.

Three residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire is under control and remains under investigation.

Around 70 first responders from HCFR, Surfside Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and the Horry County Police Department all assisted on scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morning travel is not advised. Let road crews do their thing and go from there.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ice, sleet and snow make for a rough Saturday commute
Icicles hang from a palm tree in the Grand Strand.
VIEWER PICS: Grand Strand ices over while snow hits Pee Dee
A Midland neighborhood spent this very cold afternoon without any power.
Power restored in Horry, Georgetown counties following winter storm
It’s not clear where this dog was found or how it was reported, but officers with the Horry...
Charges pending against owner after dog left abandoned in freezing rain in Horry County
Ryan Jobe Harrell
Police: Second suspect arrested in connection to Myrtle Beach murder

Latest News

.
Jamie 4 p.m. Friday forecast on winter storm
Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast
.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
Prep for icy roads