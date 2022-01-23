1 hurt, suspect in custody after shooting near Longs, police investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a shooting left one person hurt near Longs on Sunday.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive.

Authorities said the person hurt has life-threatening injuries, and a suspect is in custody.

There is no threat to the community, HCPD said.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.