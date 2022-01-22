VIEWER PICS: Grand Strand ices over while snow hits Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Viewers submitted pictures of the impacts being felt as a winter storm hit the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

In the Grand Strand, viewers sent in pictures of palm trees being weighed down by ice and a slick Boardwalk along Ocean Boulevard.

In the Pee Dee, people in Hartsville had snow falling at their homes.

We would love to see your winter storm pictures and videos if you are in a safe spot.

