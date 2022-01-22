Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Second suspect arrested in connection to Myrtle Beach murder

Ryan Jobe Harrell
Ryan Jobe Harrell(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man previously wanted in connection to a fatal Myrtle Beach shooting is now in custody.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said 24-year-old Ryan Jobe Harrell, of Myrtle Beach, was taken into custody earlier this week.

Harrell is accused of a deadly shooting that happened on Jan. 5 in the area of Grey Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

During the incident, police said a second suspect, 28-year-old Patrick Brave, drove up to the victim’s home where there was a fight between Brave and the victim.

The victim, later identified as 42-year-old Bilal Harris, was then shot multiple times and found by officers. Brave was eventually taken into custody, but bond was not set at his hearing earlier this month.

Patrick Anthony Brave
Patrick Anthony Brave(Myrtle Beach police)

The MBPD said officers located Harrell and attempted to arrest him on Jan. 18, but he fled in a vehicle before striking two vehicles, including an MBPD patrol SUV. He then took off on foot, and police were unable to locate him immediately after the crash.

He was then located outside city limits and was taken into custody on Jan. 20 without incident. The MBPD said the US Marshal’s Task Force, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Horry County Police Department assisted in the arrest.

In addition to murder, Harrell also faces a pair of weapons charges as well as charges of failure to stop for a blue light and drug possession.

Online records show he’s being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail as of Saturday afternoon, with a bond hearing set for 2 p.m.

Brave remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Saturday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morning travel is not advised. Let road crews do their thing and go from there.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ice, sleet and snow make for a rough Saturday commute
A Midland neighborhood spent this very cold afternoon without any power.
Power crews work through night to restore power in Horry, Georgetown counties
Icicles hang from a palm tree in the Grand Strand.
VIEWER PICS: Grand Strand ices over while snow hits Pee Dee
It’s not clear where this dog was found or how it was reported, but officers with the Horry...
Charges pending against owner after dog left abandoned in freezing rain in Horry County
The Grande Dunes Bridge is closed due to winter weather.
Winter weather closes Grande Dunes Bridge

Latest News

Armed robbery
Deputies: Juvenile in custody, 3 suspects wanted in Florence County armed robbery
Suspended Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing new indictments from the State Grand Jury...
State Grand Jury issues 3 new indictments, 23 charges against Alex Murdaugh
Edwin Lee Jones
Authorities: $5.3M bond given to Mooresville man accused of sexual assault over 30 years
Matthew Rivera
N.C. man sentenced to 8 years behind bars for role in deadly 2018 Myrtlewood shooting