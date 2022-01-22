Police: Second suspect arrested in connection to Myrtle Beach murder

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man previously wanted in connection to a fatal Myrtle Beach shooting is now in custody.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said 24-year-old Ryan Jobe Harrell, of Myrtle Beach, was taken into custody earlier this week.

Harrell is accused of a deadly shooting that happened on Jan. 5 in the area of Grey Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

During the incident, police said a second suspect, 28-year-old Patrick Brave, drove up to the victim’s home where there was a fight between Brave and the victim.

The victim, later identified as 42-year-old Bilal Harris, was then shot multiple times and found by officers. Brave was eventually taken into custody, but bond was not set at his hearing earlier this month.

The MBPD said officers located Harrell and attempted to arrest him on Jan. 18, but he fled in a vehicle before striking two vehicles, including an MBPD patrol SUV. He then took off on foot, and police were unable to locate him immediately after the crash.

He was then located outside city limits and was taken into custody on Jan. 20 without incident. The MBPD said the US Marshal’s Task Force, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Horry County Police Department assisted in the arrest.

In addition to murder, Harrell also faces a pair of weapons charges as well as charges of failure to stop for a blue light and drug possession.

Online records show he’s being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail as of Saturday afternoon, with a bond hearing set for 2 p.m.

Brave remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Saturday.

