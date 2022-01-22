Over 1,500 without power in North Myrtle Beach, Little River; crews en route
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Santee Cooper crews are on the way after over 1,500 customers lost power in northern Horry County.
Santee Cooper reported 1601 customers in North Myrtle Beach without power and another 153 in Little River. The company’s outage map later updated to show the impacted area stretches east from near North Myrtle Beach Middle school toward South Horseshoe Road.
No other details were immediately available.
Local officials are urging residents to not call 911 if their power is out. Instead, contact your provider at their corresponding number listed below:
- Santee Cooper - 843-769-7688
- Duke Energy - 800-419-6356
- Horry Electric Cooperative - 843-369-2212
- Pee Dee Electric Cooperative - 800-693-0190
