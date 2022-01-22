Submit a Tip
Over 1,500 without power in North Myrtle Beach, Little River; crews en route

A Midland neighborhood spent this very cold afternoon without any power.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Santee Cooper crews are on the way after over 1,500 customers lost power in northern Horry County.

We have 1601 customers out in North Myrtle Beach and 153 in Little River. Crews are on the way.

Posted by Santee Cooper on Friday, January 21, 2022

Santee Cooper reported 1601 customers in North Myrtle Beach without power and another 153 in Little River. The company’s outage map later updated to show the impacted area stretches east from near North Myrtle Beach Middle school toward South Horseshoe Road.

FIRST ALERT | Conditions are about to deteriorate quickly as freezing rain moves in

No other details were immediately available.

Local officials are urging residents to not call 911 if their power is out. Instead, contact your provider at their corresponding number listed below:

  • Santee Cooper - 843-769-7688
  • Duke Energy - 800-419-6356
  • Horry Electric Cooperative - 843-369-2212
  • Pee Dee Electric Cooperative - 800-693-0190

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

