Over 1,500 without power in North Myrtle Beach, Little River; crews en route

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Santee Cooper crews are on the way after over 1,500 customers lost power in northern Horry County.

We have 1601 customers out in North Myrtle Beach and 153 in Little River. Crews are on the way. Posted by Santee Cooper on Friday, January 21, 2022

Santee Cooper reported 1601 customers in North Myrtle Beach without power and another 153 in Little River. The company’s outage map later updated to show the impacted area stretches east from near North Myrtle Beach Middle school toward South Horseshoe Road.

FIRST ALERT | Conditions are about to deteriorate quickly as freezing rain moves in

No other details were immediately available.

Local officials are urging residents to not call 911 if their power is out. Instead, contact your provider at their corresponding number listed below:

Santee Cooper - 843-769-7688

Duke Energy - 800-419-6356

Horry Electric Cooperative - 843-369-2212

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative - 800-693-0190

REMINDER: If you lose power tonight, officials ask that you don't call 911! Instead, contact your utility provider at any of the numbers listed here. https://t.co/vlDZl3AnXX pic.twitter.com/1Yfthtxeel — WMBF News (@wmbfnews) January 21, 2022

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.