Horry County moves to OPCON 2 as conditions improve following winter storm
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Government moved to OPCON 2 alert status early Saturday as conditions improved from Friday’s winter storm.
The Horry County Emergency Operations Center also closed at 10 a.m., according to officials.
The Horry County Road and Drainage Hotline will also discontinue at 11:30 a.m Saturday and will resume normal operations on Monday.
FIRST ALERT | Ice, sleet and snow make for a rough Saturday commute
All government facilities will remain closed, and any scheduled government programs and activities have been canceled through Sunday.
The Horry County Solid Waste Authority also announced that all facilities will remain closed Saturday. Recycling centers that are usually open on Sunday will open at 1 p.m. All other SWA facilities will remain closed on Sunday.
The City of Conway also moved to OPCOM 2 on Saturday, saying it will remain ready as icy conditions continue.
Officials are asking residents to be careful if traveling on Saturday and Sunday, as refreezing on the roads may occur.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.