Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Flight cancellations continue climbing at MYR due to winter weather

The flight cancellations are mounting at the Myrtle Beach International Airport due to winter...
The flight cancellations are mounting at the Myrtle Beach International Airport due to winter weather.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The flight cancellations are mounting at the Myrtle Beach International Airport due to winter weather.

The storm is likely to cause significant ice accumulations and power outages are likely.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 20 flights coming to and from MYR are canceled, according to the airport’s flight tracker.

Destinations impacted include Charlotte, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Nashville.

Travelers should check the status of their flight through their airline before heading to the airport.

For the most up-to-date cancellations at MYR, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morning travel is not advised. Let road crews do their thing and go from there.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ice, sleet and snow make for a rough Saturday commute
A Midland neighborhood spent this very cold afternoon without any power.
Power crews work through night to restore power in Horry, Georgetown counties
Icicles hang from a palm tree in the Grand Strand.
VIEWER PICS: Grand Strand ices over while snow hits Pee Dee
The Grande Dunes Bridge is closed due to winter weather.
Winter weather closes Grande Dunes Bridge
It’s not clear where this dog was found or how it was reported, but officers with the Horry...
Charges pending against owner after dog left abandoned in freezing rain in Horry County

Latest News

.
Jamie 4 p.m. Friday forecast on winter storm
.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
Prep for icy roads
.
VIDEO: Jamie 6 a.m. Saturday winter weather update