FIRST ALERT: Icy spots possible Sunday morning, warmer weather arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With temperatures falling below freezing, more slick spots are possible Sunday morning.

Temperatures quickly fall tonight with most areas dropping into the lower 20s early Sunday. Anything left on the roadways is likely to refreeze, leading to some early morning slick spots. By mid-morning Sunday, we’ll climb above freezing under sunny skies, helping resume the thaw.

Mainly sunny skies will prevail Sunday allowing us to turn a bit warmer. Afternoon highs return to the middle 40s, with that trend continuing into next week.

While we do turn noticeably warmer next week, we’re still well below average. We’ll push afternoons back into the lower 50s early in the week. Another cold front arrives Wednesday and ushers in another drop... afternoon highs return to the 40s late this week.

We turn warmer than this weekend but remain cooler than normal (WMBF)

