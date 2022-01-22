Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Icy spots possible Sunday morning, warmer weather arrives

Some icy spots possible early Sunday
Some icy spots possible early Sunday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With temperatures falling below freezing, more slick spots are possible Sunday morning.

Temperatures quickly fall tonight with most areas dropping into the lower 20s early Sunday. Anything left on the roadways is likely to refreeze, leading to some early morning slick spots. By mid-morning Sunday, we’ll climb above freezing under sunny skies, helping resume the thaw.

Mainly sunny skies will prevail Sunday allowing us to turn a bit warmer. Afternoon highs return to the middle 40s, with that trend continuing into next week.

While we do turn noticeably warmer next week, we’re still well below average. We’ll push afternoons back into the lower 50s early in the week. Another cold front arrives Wednesday and ushers in another drop... afternoon highs return to the 40s late this week.

We turn warmer than this weekend but remain cooler than normal
We turn warmer than this weekend but remain cooler than normal(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morning travel is not advised. Let road crews do their thing and go from there.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ice, sleet and snow make for a rough Saturday commute
A Midland neighborhood spent this very cold afternoon without any power.
Power restored in Horry, Georgetown counties following winter storm
Icicles hang from a palm tree in the Grand Strand.
VIEWER PICS: Grand Strand ices over while snow hits Pee Dee
It’s not clear where this dog was found or how it was reported, but officers with the Horry...
Charges pending against owner after dog left abandoned in freezing rain in Horry County
The Grande Dunes Bridge is closed due to winter weather.
Winter weather closes Grande Dunes Bridge

Latest News

.
Jamie 4 p.m. Friday forecast on winter storm
.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
.
Prep for icy roads
.
VIDEO: Jamie 6 a.m. Saturday winter weather update
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm