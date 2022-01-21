Winter weather closes Grande Dunes Bridge
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grande Dunes Bridge is closed due to winter weather.
The city of Myrtle Beach made the announcement shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Officials say the bridge will reopen when temperatures are above freezing.
According to the city, Frontage Road B-2, also known as Henry Road, will be fully accessible if needed.
The Grande Dunes guard house is open 24/7 to answer calls.
