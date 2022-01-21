Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Winter weather closes Grande Dunes Bridge

The Grande Dunes Bridge is closed due to winter weather.
The Grande Dunes Bridge is closed due to winter weather.(Source: MyHorryNews)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grande Dunes Bridge is closed due to winter weather.

The city of Myrtle Beach made the announcement shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the bridge will reopen when temperatures are above freezing.

According to the city, Frontage Road B-2, also known as Henry Road, will be fully accessible if needed.

The Grande Dunes guard house is open 24/7 to answer calls.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain spreads into the region today, travel issues & power outages expected
Car crash
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain spreads into the region today, travel issues & power outages expected