SCHP: 1 killed, 4 hurt in Florence County crash

Generic image of crash scene
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Florence County on Thursday.

Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 6:40 p.m. on U.S. 52 near North Old Georgetown Road.

According to Collins, a Dodge four-door traveling north crossed the median and collided with a Chevrolet truck traveling southbound.

The driver of the Dodge was killed as a result. The four occupants inside the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

