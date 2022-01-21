SCHP: 1 killed, 4 hurt in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Florence County on Thursday.

Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 6:40 p.m. on U.S. 52 near North Old Georgetown Road.

According to Collins, a Dodge four-door traveling north crossed the median and collided with a Chevrolet truck traveling southbound.

The driver of the Dodge was killed as a result. The four occupants inside the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.