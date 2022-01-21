Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

By Melanie Gilespie
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WPXI) – A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife experts can’t quite figure out what the critter actually is.

Is it a dog, a coyote or something completely different?

“I wasn’t quite sure, but its behavior, it was scared and it was cold and all I could think about was this animal needed help,” Christina Eyth said.

Eyth saw paw prints outside her door earlier this week, thinking they could have been from her neighbor’s loose dog.

She followed the tracks to find the mystery animal scared, cold and shivering.

“It’s definitely a coyote. No, it’s a dog. So, with there being so much question, that’s whenever they got the wildlife involved,” Eyth said.

She coaxed the unknown animal into her basement and called TJ’s Rescue Hideaway to help.

According to Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator Morgan Barron, the animal was taken to Wildlife Works for genetic testing.

Even with her training, Morgan said she can’t say for sure what the animal could be.

“Behavior-wise, he’s very timid, very scared and not aggressive at all, which makes me lean toward dog,” Barron said.

He’s being treated for mange and is being kept in isolation for now, but no matter the results, Eyth said she would do the exact same thing over again.

“There was an animal in need, and I feel like I did the right thing either way,” she said.

The results from genetic testing will take two to four weeks.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain spreads into the region today, travel issues & power outages expected
Car crash
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74
Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.
Oldest living person in the US dies at 115