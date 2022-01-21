Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art Announce the 2022 Lee Minton Signature Series

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (RELEASE) -The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art is pleased to announce its 2022 Lee Minton Signature Series. This year’s event features three outstanding performances.

Kicking off the series on February 9 will be Allan Harris. Ever since he burst on the jazz scene in the latter part of the twentieth century, this Brooklyn-born, Harlem-based vocalist/guitarist/bandleader/composer has reigned supreme as the most accomplished and exceptional singer of his generation. He has been described by the Miami Herald as an artist blessed with, “the warmth of Tony Bennett, the bite and rhythmic sense of Sinatra, and the sly elegance of Nat ‘King’ Cole.”

On February 17, the series will feature pianist, Barron Ryan whose love for music was divided as he grew up in a house filled with the sounds of artists ranging from Mozart to Michael Jackson. Barron Ryan combines them all into a musical adventure that’s vintage yet fresh, historical yet hip, and classical yet cool

Rounding out the series on February 23 will be the Hall Sisters who showcase their vocal and instrumental expertise. Often described as having the harmonic prowess of the Eagles and the soulful bliss of the Carpenters, they combine these sounds with the energy of country pop!

“We are excited to present these talented artists,” said PIFMA Director, Delores Blount. “We think this is one of the best post-festival series we have provided to date,” she said.

All performances will be held at the Village House in Pawleys Island. Tickets can be purchased by credit card by calling 843-626-8911. Seats may also be reserved, by phone, and paid by cash or check at the door. Seating is limited and reservations required. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. A cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided by The Village House.

For more information on these performances, and our upcoming season, visit us online at www.pawleysmusic.com.

