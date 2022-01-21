A Night with Larry Gatlin: Fundraiser at Alabama Theatre for Help4Kids

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Larry Gatlin will perform a solo benefit concert featuring all the hits that made the Gatlin Brothers one of the most legendary acts in country music. See this Grammy award-winning artist in an intimate solo performance only at the Alabama Theatre.

The Waccamaw Community Foundation is sponsoring this show with proceeds supporting the Pardu “Children In Need” Fund as well as Help4Kids and the work they do in helping area children.

Buy tickets on the website below:https://www.alabama-theatre.com/myrtle-beach-shows/a-night-with-larry-gatlin-/6729

