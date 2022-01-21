Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Marines killed in Onslow County military truck crash identified

By Liz Bateson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The two Marines who were killed in a military truck crash have been identified.

The Marine Corps announced Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke, 19, from Lawrenceville, Georgia and Private First Class Zachary Riffle, 18, from Kingwood, West Virginia were both killed. They were assigned to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle(U.S. Marine Corps)

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, which is between Verona and Holly Ridge.

The Highway Patrol charged 19-year-old Louis Barrera, of Springfield, TN with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The Marine Corps issued the following statement,

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group says in the addition to the two deaths, two Marines were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, where they are listed in critical condition, and 15 Marines were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and are in stable condition.

Troopers say a second military vehicle was behind the 7-ton truck and could not stop once it crashed, causing it to hit one of the Marines.

Onslow County sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune says that base fire and emergency services provided support. Ambulances also came from Pender and Jones counties.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Conditions are about to deteriorate quickly as freezing rain moves in
Car crash
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Armed robbery
Deputies: Juvenile in custody, 3 suspects wanted in Florence County armed robbery
This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Conditions are about to deteriorate quickly as freezing rain moves in