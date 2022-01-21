Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Magnolia Mall to close Friday due to winter weather

Magnolia Mall will be closed to the public Friday as winter weather moves in.
Magnolia Mall will be closed to the public Friday as winter weather moves in.(Source: Magnolia Mall Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Magnolia Mall will be closed to the public Friday as winter weather moves in.

A winter weather advisory is out for the Pee Dee where freezing rain, sleet and even some snow is expected to fall.

Magnolia Mall said the decision to close was made to protect the safety of shoppers and employees.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain spreads into the region today, travel issues & power outages expected
Car crash
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
Horry County Government has moved to OPCON 1 alert status due to Friday’s winter weather threat.
Horry County moves to OPCON 1 due to winter storm