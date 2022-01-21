Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lanes on Hwy. 90 blocked after vehicle hits utility pole, overturns; 2 injured

Officials said the vehicle involved in the accident hit a utility pole and overturned.
Officials said the vehicle involved in the accident hit a utility pole and overturned.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A portion of a well-traveled Conway area roadway is closed early Friday as first responders work a crash with reported injuries.

Crews were dispatched to the crash near Highway 90 and Tilly Swamp Road shortly after 6 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash has blocked lanes of a travel. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area is prevent delays.

Officials said the vehicle involved in the accident hit a utility pole and overturned.

Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries. According to HCFR, extrication operations were needed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain spreads into the region today, travel issues & power outages expected
Car crash
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
.
Prep for icy roads
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm