Lanes on Hwy. 90 blocked after vehicle hits utility pole, overturns; 2 injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A portion of a well-traveled Conway area roadway is closed early Friday as first responders work a crash with reported injuries.

Crews were dispatched to the crash near Highway 90 and Tilly Swamp Road shortly after 6 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash has blocked lanes of a travel. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area is prevent delays.

Officials said the vehicle involved in the accident hit a utility pole and overturned.

Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries. According to HCFR, extrication operations were needed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

