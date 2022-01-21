Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Judge: University of Florida can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily prohibited the University of Florida from enforcing a policy that restricted faculty members from providing expert testimony in cases that conflict with positions taken by the state of Florida.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members. But he left in place for the time being a school policy that in some cases prohibits faculty from citing their university affiliation when serving as expert witnesses.

The six professors had sued the school, claiming it infringed upon their First Amendment rights by requiring them to get approval before serving as witnesses in outside cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain spreads into the region today, travel issues & power outages expected
Car crash
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Two people were hurt after crash in the Longs area on Friday, officials said.
2 hurt, lanes blocked after crash in Longs
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas teen found