Horry County moves to OPCON 1 due to winter storm

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Government has moved to OPCON 1 alert status due to Friday’s winter weather threat.

The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is active in a remote, virtual state as of 7 a.m., officials say.

Horry County Government advises residents to take proper preparedness measures for the event. Preparedness measures include:

Ensuring electronic devices are charged in advance of precipitation falling

Having nonperishable food and water readily available

Checking your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Following proper use of generators and alternative heating sources should you need them

Staying off roads once winter precipitation starts falling

Monitoring the forecast

The Horry County Emergency Management staff and agency partners are closely monitoring the situation.

