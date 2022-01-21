Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County moves to OPCON 1 due to winter storm

Horry County Government has moved to OPCON 1 alert status due to Friday’s winter weather threat.
Horry County Government has moved to OPCON 1 alert status due to Friday’s winter weather threat.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Government has moved to OPCON 1 alert status due to Friday’s winter weather threat.

The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is active in a remote, virtual state as of 7 a.m., officials say.

Horry County Government advises residents to take proper preparedness measures for the event. Preparedness measures include:

  • Ensuring electronic devices are charged in advance of precipitation falling
  • Having nonperishable food and water readily available
  • Checking your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
  • Following proper use of generators and alternative heating sources should you need them
  • Staying off roads once winter precipitation starts falling
  • Monitoring the forecast

The Horry County Emergency Management staff and agency partners are closely monitoring the situation.

Click here for the latest on the winter storm.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain spreads into the region today, travel issues & power outages expected
Car crash
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
.
Prep for icy roads
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm