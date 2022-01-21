Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County line workers prepare for winter storm

By Ian Klein
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With a mixture of rain, ice and snow heading to the Grand Strand - it is the perfect storm for power outages in the area.

Horry Electric Cooperative line workers are gearing up for whatever Friday’s winter storm could throw their way.

FIRST ALERT | Freezing rain and sleet overspreads the area Friday, Ice Storm Warning remains in effect

Ice and wind are the two biggest factors these line workers are concerned about, they spent Thursday afternoon loading their trucks and will be on call to restore power throughout the weekend.

Workers at Horry Electic Cooperative say ice adds extra weight to the lines bring power to your home.

One of the longest repairs is when crews have to replace an entire utility pole which takes a minimum of four hours on a good day.

Ice on the roads could also impact how long it takes to restore your power, which is why you’ll want to have plans in place ahead of time and be patient while crews are working.

“We want to keep our members safe as well as our employees. If the roads are horrendous we’re not gonna send them out. We just don’t know how much ice we’re going to see or how long it will take to melt. As long as they’re able to those guys are going to be working as hard as they can,” said Jennifer Cummings, a spokesperson for Horry Electric.

Things to have ahead of time are generators, batteries for flashlights and non-perishable foods.

If you’re a customer with Horry Electric Cooperative there are several ways you can report a power outage in your area. For example, just text “OUT” to 843-369-2212 and a crew will be sent to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hour by Hour
FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and sleet overspreads the area Friday, Ice Storm Warning remains in effect
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground
Winter weather school updates
LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee schools move to virtual, distance learning due to winter weather threat

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
.
Prep for icy roads
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm