Horry County line workers prepare for winter storm

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With a mixture of rain, ice and snow heading to the Grand Strand - it is the perfect storm for power outages in the area.

Horry Electric Cooperative line workers are gearing up for whatever Friday’s winter storm could throw their way.

FIRST ALERT | Freezing rain and sleet overspreads the area Friday, Ice Storm Warning remains in effect

Ice and wind are the two biggest factors these line workers are concerned about, they spent Thursday afternoon loading their trucks and will be on call to restore power throughout the weekend.

Workers at Horry Electic Cooperative say ice adds extra weight to the lines bring power to your home.

One of the longest repairs is when crews have to replace an entire utility pole which takes a minimum of four hours on a good day.

Ice on the roads could also impact how long it takes to restore your power, which is why you’ll want to have plans in place ahead of time and be patient while crews are working.

“We want to keep our members safe as well as our employees. If the roads are horrendous we’re not gonna send them out. We just don’t know how much ice we’re going to see or how long it will take to melt. As long as they’re able to those guys are going to be working as hard as they can,” said Jennifer Cummings, a spokesperson for Horry Electric.

Things to have ahead of time are generators, batteries for flashlights and non-perishable foods.

If you’re a customer with Horry Electric Cooperative there are several ways you can report a power outage in your area. For example, just text “OUT” to 843-369-2212 and a crew will be sent to the scene.

