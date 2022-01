LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a watercraft in distress Friday afternoon in the Little River area.

Horry County Fire Rescue officials said they were called at 1:40 p.m. to the area of 4396 Baldwin Ave. in Little River.

Boat crews brought the vessel’s one occupant to shore, safely without injury.

