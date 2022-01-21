Florence moves to OPCON 2 due to winter storm

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County moved to OPCON 2 – Enhanced Awareness at 5:00 a.m. Friday morning.

OPCON 2 is a maximum preparedness level and indicates that a disaster or emergency situation is imminent.

Florence County Emergency Management staff will continue to monitor and prepare for the Wintry Weather.

The county’s Emergency Management Division, in conjunction with S.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, will continue to monitor the weather changes closely and update the public on the threat for our area, residents and visitors.

Florence County will keep the public updated as the situation evolves via its website, www.fcemd.org, and social media accounts.

Residents are also encouraged to make and/or review emergency plans for their homes, businesses and families.

