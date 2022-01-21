Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence moves to OPCON 2 due to winter storm

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)((Source: Pixabay))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County moved to OPCON 2 – Enhanced Awareness at 5:00 a.m. Friday morning.

OPCON 2 is a maximum preparedness level and indicates that a disaster or emergency situation is imminent.

Florence County Emergency Management staff will continue to monitor and prepare for the Wintry Weather.

The county’s Emergency Management Division, in conjunction with S.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, will continue to monitor the weather changes closely and update the public on the threat for our area, residents and visitors.

Florence County will keep the public updated as the situation evolves via its website, www.fcemd.org, and social media accounts.

Residents are also encouraged to make and/or review emergency plans for their homes, businesses and families.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain spreads into the region today, travel issues & power outages expected
Car crash
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in North Myrtle Beach
A Winter Storm Watch is out for the area starting Friday at midnight through Saturday Noon.
FIRST ALERT: Deteriorating weather conditions through the day Friday
ANDREW THOMAS DILLON
Myrtle Beach man arrested for impersonating police officer at middle school
Carolina Pines RV Resort
Carolina Pines RV Resort manager accused of stealing $867K from campground

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Jamie's 5 p.m. weather update on winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
Grand Strand lineworkers prepare for winter storm
.
VIDEO: Horry County declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
Grand Strand first responders: Common mistakes made trying to stay warm during winter storm
This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain spreads into the region today, travel issues & power outages expected