FCSO searches for suspect(s) in Friday morning armed robbery

Armed robbery
Armed robbery(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects in an armed robbery Friday morning.

According to FCSO, the suspects fled in a vehicle after the armed robbery on 3rd Loop Road.

City units pursued the vehicle which was abandoned on June Lane where suspects fled on foot, according to the report.

The FCSO Track Team is searching the area around June Lane and Stockade.

This is a developing story.

