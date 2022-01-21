FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Conditions are about to deteriorate quickly as freezing rain moves in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Temperatures have dropped below freezing across the entire area. Freezing rain will overspread the region this afternoon with some areas seeing sleet and snow tonight.

The winter storm we’ve been tracking for five days is now unfolding across the Carolinas. Temperatures are now at or below freezing across the entire area and will drop into the upper 20s to near 30 by sunset. Moisture is rapidly developing and overspreading the area and will become widespread freezing rain through the evening. Bridges and overpasses will quickly become slick. Inland areas will see sleet mix with the freezing rain by this evening.

ICE IMPACTS

In areas where power outages occur, it may be difficult to stay warm even after the wintry weather has ended.

Ice storms lead to harm in many ways including: Fallen trees/large limbs/power lines, dangerous driving conditions, exposure to the cold, and carbon monoxide poisoning. Never use grills indoors (or garages), make sure generators are away from the building and properly ventilated, and never place heaters near flammable objects.

Injuries from slips/falls frequently occur in areas where walkways, patios, roadways have a glaze of ice on them – which may be difficult to see.

Travel can be especially hazardous with vehicles sliding off the roadway. Bridges, overpasses, and other elevated roads will be particularly dangerous as these spots typically ice-over before other roads. Any trees, limbs, and/or power lines that fall across the road would increase travel hazards.

Freezing rain will continue along the Grand Strand most of the night while inland areas transition to sleet. West of I-95, sleet will change to snow late this evening and continue before ending after midnight.

Freezing rain and sleet tonight then ending as flurries before ending Saturday morning. (WMBF)

Freezing rain will mix with sleet across the Grand Strand by late evening and may end as a period of flurries before ending before sunrise on Saturday.

This evening will be the peak of the storm. Be sure to be inside by midday today. (WMBF)

Freezing rain continues overnight with a transition to sleet and snow inland. (WMBF)

ICE

Here's the latest thoughts on Ice for Friday-Saturday. (WMBF)

Our latest thoughts on accumulations take in the potential for sleet increasing, especially inland before a transition to snow. Right now, the greatest risk for significant icing will be across Horry County and just into Marion County. While only Horry County is in the Ice Storm Warning, it’s important to remember that even ice accumulations of 0.10-0.25″ can cause serious travel issues, especially with a mix of sleet and snow on top.

It doesn't take much to add some serious problems. (WMBF)

SNOW & SLEET

We've bumped up the sleet & snow totals, especially west of I-95 on the back side of this system. (WMBF)

Snowfall totals may reach as high as 1 to 2 inches for areas north of I-95. Near the NC border, isolated amounts to 3 inches will be possible. Further east along and to the east of I-95 up to 1 inch of sleet and snow will be possible. Interior sections of Horry County may see a dusting of snow and sleet before sunrise. A few flurries are likely near the beach but no snow accumulation is expected.

SNOW & SLEET IMPACTS

• Sleet and snow accumulations on top of freezing rain will only lead to travel issues and problems.

• Sleet will reduce the number of power outages in the area, but create just as many issues on the roadways.

• Look for sleet and snow to stick on top of ice, especially inland Friday night and into Saturday morning. Sleet will reduce freezing rain totals for your area but could lead to up to an inch of sleet & snow on the backside of this system.

Sleet mixes with freezing rain overnight and ends as light snow before ending. Slick roads likely through midday Saturday. (WMBF)

WHAT’S NEXT

Be sure to stay updated with our First Alert Weather Team today. They will be on social media through the entire storm answering questions you might have! It’s also important to send them your reports and photos! You can do so by following them on social media throughout the storm.

Follow our certified most accurate weather team through the storm to keep you safe. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.