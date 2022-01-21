Experts provide tips to prepare yourself for driving in icy conditions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s checking your tires or checking your windshield wipers, there are many steps you can take to make sure you are ready for Friday’s winter storm.

Scott Nelson, a service writer at C&G Auto & Truck Service, said that there are ways to prepare your car ahead of time if you have to drive into the storm.

Among those preparations are checking your tire pressure, coolant levels and windshield wipers.

He said your coolant needs to be full, tires need to have the proper amount of air pressure, and windshield wipers need to be sturdy.

Before driving, also make sure to defrost your windows and scrape off ice. If you do not have an ice scraper, do not use hot water. Nelson says this will ruin your window.

Instead, use a credit card as a makeshift scraper.

“You want your car to be in tip-top shape so If you’re going to go out in an ice storm or snowstorm you want to know that you have those things under control, so you don’t have to worry about those in case something happens,” said Nelson.

Gary Freeman, owner of C&G Auto & Truck Service, said if you have to drive, be prepared for icy driving conditions.

Freeman said if you must be on the road, fill your car with a full tank of gas and make sure your phone is fully charged before leaving.

It’s also a good idea to check your car battery.

Freeman said ice makes a car’s response times slower, so drive slowly and avoid slamming on brakes.

If you slide on ice you should decelerate and steer away from the skid and try to find a place you can pull over.

Freeman said if you get stranded while driving, make sure you call for help. He said having an emergency kit of essentials to keep you warm and hydrated is also key. Some of those items can include snacks, drinks, blankets and flashlights.

“I just wonder why people want to put themselves in that position if they have a choice. Now I realize, some people don’t have a choice, if they’re at work and have to get home I understand, but if you don’t have to leave home, stay home until the storm passes,” said Freeman.

