DHEC distributes 140K at-home tests across S.C.

At-home tests will be available beginning Monday at DHEC Public Health Departments
COVID-19 At-Home Antigen Test
COVID-19 At-Home Antigen Test(KBJR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will begin distributing the first shipments of the at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests for South Carolina Monday, Jan. 24.

To date, the agency has ordered more than 2 million tests and has received about 140,000 of them. DHEC expects to receive the full order of rapid tests over the course of the next several weeks and will alert the public when they are available.

The test kits, each containing two tests, have been distributed to DHEC public health departments (PHDs) around the state for the community. Residents can visit DHEC’s testing locator to confirm whether their local PHD has at-home rapid tests available.

Residents are asked to practice patience when attempting to acquire a rapid test and make alternative plans to get tested in case they cannot obtain one. There are testing locations across the state for residents to visit if they are experiencing symptoms or are otherwise recommended to be tested.

Fifty percent of the rapid at-home tests DHEC receives will be distributed to the community. The rest will be provided to first responder agencies, state government agencies, school districts, long-term care facilities, and county and state correctional facilities. It is imperative that staff in these entities who are symptomatic or close contacts can quickly be made aware of their COVID-19 status so they can act accordingly and protect the health of those they serve from potential spread of illness.   DHEC appreciates those who are doing their part by getting tested, quarantining and isolating when recommended, and keeping themselves and their loved ones safe by getting their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster when eligible.

DHEC strongly encourages vaccinations for ages 5 and upbooster shots for those 12 and older, and the use of masks to protect ourselves and each other from virus spread. Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 and to protect those around you.

Find a vaccination site near you on the vaccine locator site or by calling the Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.

